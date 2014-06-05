We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kandahar.
Reviews
7
CaliChris
Member since 2016
Kandahar kush is a really nice evening or night indica strain. Will definitely get you tired and ready to relax. You’ll feel the high in your eyes, forehead, and most of your head. This gives a classic “Stoney” high and gives your body a nice body buzz. The buds themselves are good in size and some...
This strain is strong. 4 stars because it did help me sleep, and without nightmares (I actually had an interesting adventure dream) and it controlled my RLS. Minus a star because it made me really dizzy and messed with my vision. I couldn't see in the dark at all, even with a small nightlight on.
BEST EVER!!!!
I am strictly an indica user for sleep and this one is THE a
Best.
2 hits and I'm ready for bed. Never wake up.
It has a great flavor and no bad side effects.
No headache no dry mouth.
Awesome