Kandahar reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kandahar.

Avatar for CaliChris
Member since 2016
Kandahar kush is a really nice evening or night indica strain. Will definitely get you tired and ready to relax. You’ll feel the high in your eyes, forehead, and most of your head. This gives a classic “Stoney” high and gives your body a nice body buzz. The buds themselves are good in size and some...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ministryoc
Member since 2016
Awesome strain with an unique taste and excellent for relax
Avatar for thesombrerokid
Member since 2015
Delicious smell and taste, mellow smiley relaxing effect, with a visual edge.
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jabbathepot
Member since 2016
This strain is strong. 4 stars because it did help me sleep, and without nightmares (I actually had an interesting adventure dream) and it controlled my RLS. Minus a star because it made me really dizzy and messed with my vision. I couldn't see in the dark at all, even with a small nightlight on.
Sleepy
Avatar for SandraH
Member since 2016
BEST EVER!!!! I am strictly an indica user for sleep and this one is THE a Best. 2 hits and I'm ready for bed. Never wake up. It has a great flavor and no bad side effects. No headache no dry mouth. Awesome
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for dontsmokemymama
Member since 2015
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for M0E
Member since 2014
If you like Indica this is the strain for you. Amazing body high.
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted