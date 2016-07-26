ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Kaptn's Grand Dream
Hybrid

Kaptn's Grand Dream

Kaptn’s Grand Dream

Kaptn’s Grand Dream is an indica-dominant hybrid steeped in genetic diversity. This particular strain crosses Granddaddy Purple, Lemon Kush, Blueberry, Grape Krypt OG, and Blue Dream to cherry-pick unique the cannabinoids that makes this strain as potent as it is flavorful. Expect fruity terpenes and moderate sedative effects that go full-on tranquilizer with continued use.  

