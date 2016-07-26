Kaptn’s Grand Dream is an indica-dominant hybrid steeped in genetic diversity. This particular strain crosses Granddaddy Purple, Lemon Kush, Blueberry, Grape Krypt OG, and Blue Dream to cherry-pick unique the cannabinoids that makes this strain as potent as it is flavorful. Expect fruity terpenes and moderate sedative effects that go full-on tranquilizer with continued use.
Reviews
3
Find Kaptn’s Grand Dream nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kaptn’s Grand Dream nearby.
Photos
Products with Kaptn’s Grand Dream
Hang tight. We're looking for Kaptn’s Grand Dream nearby.