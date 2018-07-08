ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Karibbean Mango by Kannabia Seed Company is an indica-dominant mashup of stout Afghani and Mango genetics. Strong tropical aromas emanate and translate to a bright, sweet flavor. This strain won 3rd Place Indica at the 2013 Copa Cannabica Axarquia in Velez Malaga, Spain. Karibbean Mango has a 65-day flowering time and sprouts dense buds heavy with resin. This dense structure also gives Karibbean Mango mold and pest resistance.

So most the information is wrong on here about it. 10 week strain but would do better at 12. More sativa because if the skunk in it. Triples in stretch. Gives a great yield. Usually the highest. Actually does smell like mangos. Could be frostier though. Chill high.
Very good smell and taste. The high is mellow but long lasting. I like it alot. Buds are strong and full and hard.
Mango
Afghani
