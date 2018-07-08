Karibbean Mango by Kannabia Seed Company is an indica-dominant mashup of stout Afghani and Mango genetics. Strong tropical aromas emanate and translate to a bright, sweet flavor. This strain won 3rd Place Indica at the 2013 Copa Cannabica Axarquia in Velez Malaga, Spain. Karibbean Mango has a 65-day flowering time and sprouts dense buds heavy with resin. This dense structure also gives Karibbean Mango mold and pest resistance.
