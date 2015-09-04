ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Katsu Kush, or just Katsu, is an indica cannabis strain that descends from the hardy Hindu Kush landraces. This indica is named after the original breeder’s alias, and has garnered a reputation for its powerful, full-body effects that leave you blissfully stuck to the couch. Some phenotypes of Katsu Kush exhibit higher levels of CBD, so patients treating pain, inflammation, and anxiety should keep an eye out for this type. With a sweet earthy flavor, Katsu Kush offers a solution for stressful days and sleepless nights.

Avatar for JRyanAlexander
Member since 2014
One of my favorite strains, an Indica done right in AZ, I've seen rich purple hues and plenty of resin on their buds. I have always loved the sweet earthy scent of it, no doubt high in myrcene. I also know that in addition to high THC and strong showings of CBD, Katsu is naturally higher in CBN, pri...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for thelieismine
Member since 2016
Heavenly. I use it at night often. my psoriatic arthritis flames up and Katsu helps the inflammation down.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for MMJPat2013
Member since 2014
Thank you Bloomie Bloom!! RAZZLE CHIESEL is to Live For!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ALL I can say is, smooth, savvy, suave, soaking, saturating and infusing......................get some, lots of some!!!!!!!!!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for shaanti777
Member since 2016
A nice Afghan/ Hindu cut,tastes pineyearthynutty lots of pinene very spicey on the intake but sooooooo earth/hashy on the way out! The particular cut ive got also hints at charas aroma on the exhale.must have sum pretty nice thc /cbd regulation going on wich isn't rare for these magnificent landrace...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for highdefnition
Member since 2014
Not sure if the katsu is the mother to the bubba kush, an s1 of the pre98 or if its just a chosen phenotype. This tends to be more chocolately /coffee than the bubba that leans towards the OG, both being extremely earthy. Between the different varities im not entirely sure what is what, but i do kn...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Strain
Katsu Kush

