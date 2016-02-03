Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This strain is a sweet and spicy Sativa. When I smoked this, I struggled to identify what sweet flavour I was tasting, but it reminded me of a combination between mango and peach. It also had a sooth spicy flavour. This strain is great for nuseau or menstral cramps. It also gives off an energetic ...
Glad I let a friend of mine talk me into this strain before a short hike through the woods. Kerala was amazing as it made everything clearer and more beautiful than Mother Nature intended! Highly recommend!