Kerala Krush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kerala Krush.

Avatar for mrnickt
Member since 2016
Great taste and energy!
Uplifted
Avatar for tasant05
Member since 2017
Love this strain gives you a nice energy boost when you need it
Avatar for Indicaem
Member since 2016
This strain is a sweet and spicy Sativa. When I smoked this, I struggled to identify what sweet flavour I was tasting, but it reminded me of a combination between mango and peach. It also had a sooth spicy flavour. This strain is great for nuseau or menstral cramps. It also gives off an energetic ...
EnergeticRelaxed
Avatar for ricegrain
Member since 2014
A great bud for first thing in the morning, although the high level of sativa won't do much for pain it does get you out of bed. Mix it up a with a little moroccan hash and its a perfect mix.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for Gfunk007
Member since 2016
Glad I let a friend of mine talk me into this strain before a short hike through the woods. Kerala was amazing as it made everything clearer and more beautiful than Mother Nature intended! Highly recommend!
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for HASHTAGHiDef
Member since 2014
This strain was killer so much so I don't think its a coincidence that after a j the label appeared to say kkk no matter how hard i focused. Would totally recommend minus the racist name
