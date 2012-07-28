ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Khola
  • Leafly flower of Khola

Hybrid

Khola

Khola

Khola is a sociable cross between Brazilian, Thai, and Dutch strains. Originally created by Dutch Passion, Khola is giggly and mellow. Its mild nature makes it perfect for users who need to get things done. Providing you with the best of both worlds, this hybrid is uplifting and cerebral, yet provides a light and relaxing body sensation. Khola flowers between 7 and 10 weeks and grows well both indoors and outdoors, making it one of the more versatile strains available.

Reviews

6

Show all

Avatar for Walshy
Member since 2011
A real joy to smoke, thick yet smooth on the exhale. For the first 20 minutes after a fat joint you feel a big energetic buzz start to kick in, quite euphoric, and you really feel like you want to do something. At this moment you just feel reaal good. After the big head buzz - severe munchies follow...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHungry
Avatar for HighRides
Member since 2012
My friends and I bought a half ounce of this together and we smoked all of it in less than a week. It had us feeling very euphoric and giggly, we laughed at nothing for 15 minutes straight. After recovering from our stomach cramps from laughing so hard, we had the munchies and ate everything in sigh...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for hotbeefinjection
Member since 2014
Amazing feeling in my chest. I watched nobody's perfect by hannah montana and laughed a shit ton.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHungryUplifted
Avatar for TheTardis10
Member since 2016
I have cola haze smells like cola cube sweets in 🇬🇧 tastes sweet and slightly earthy but a nice cola like aftertaste. First joint gave me a gentle buzz relaxed me but didn't cabbage me. Second joint (large one) smacked me round the head put elephants on my eye lids and gave me a facial erection. S...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Central American
parent
Second strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Khola

Photos

User uploaded image of Khola