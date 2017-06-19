ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Central American

Central American

Central American refers to the indigenous varieties of cannabis (or landraces) that grow natively in this region of the world. Because of this region's latitude and climate, these native landrace strains tend to be sativa in structure and effect.

 

Reviews

5

Avatar for productivepothead12
Member since 2017
Moved from Houston, Tx 🚀 San José, Costa Rica. The capital is where the best ganja scene for sure our here. This stuff is called "creepy" and it's considered their 'premium' vs what the locals call "Rasta" that can be in almost all the beach towns and what is mainly sold to tourist at a high price....
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for joncrosby16
Member since 2017
When you inhale you taste the earthy flavors right away. Doesn't take to many hits to get you high
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for sixthsense
Member since 2018
High Energy from the first time I used it. After using this for a while I found that for some reason that it would make me high for many hours instead of a few. Pleasant recall from the 80s and 90s. The weed may have been high in CBN somehow due to its hard hitting impact. Many reported only nee...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Ken4504
Member since 2018
Good strains in Honduras! Viva la repiblica!
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHungry
Lineage

Strain
Central American
First strain child
Little Dragon
child
Second strain child
Panama Red
child