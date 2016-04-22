Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I am re-rating this. Khufu is the love of my life. I just slept the best sleep I have had in maybe 7 months. It put me in such a deep sleep that I woke up from 4 1/2 hours later feeling a little tired but still the most well rested I have felt in forever. I don't feel groggy or like I have no energy...
Khufu is .. gentle, if you will. It gave me a very nice head high and then rocked me into a sweet relaxation and before I knocked out, gave me some munchies. It was perfect for me because I suffer from anxiety and it just really relaxed me but it didn't couchlock me. 10/10.
Khufu is hands down one of my all-time faves! I've yet to find a SFVOG cross that I haven't liked, and this one doesn't disappoint. Very mellow and relaxed, yet uplifting and creative. This is an indica that eases you into sleep after an hour or two, opposed to one that knocks you out right away. A ...
First time I tried it in vapor and do not like it. It's medicinal value for Insomnia for me had me in some outrages nightmares.
Did not help me for sleep. Will use it early in the evening to try to salvage the cartridge since I just bought it.