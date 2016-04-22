ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Khufu
  4. Reviews

Khufu reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Khufu.

Reviews

20

Avatar for paulgmcn
Member since 2017
vey earthy taste mellow buzz
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for NovaVonSuper
Member since 2017
Fantastic body high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for 03Len
Member since 2017
Love this strain! Tastes great and has an amazing body high! Really good for in the bedroom as well. I will definitely purchase more when they have it in stock!.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Ganjagoddess446
Member since 2017
I am re-rating this. Khufu is the love of my life. I just slept the best sleep I have had in maybe 7 months. It put me in such a deep sleep that I woke up from 4 1/2 hours later feeling a little tired but still the most well rested I have felt in forever. I don't feel groggy or like I have no energy...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of KhufuUser uploaded image of KhufuUser uploaded image of KhufuUser uploaded image of Khufu
more
photos
Avatar for Ganjagoddess446
Member since 2017
Khufu is .. gentle, if you will. It gave me a very nice head high and then rocked me into a sweet relaxation and before I knocked out, gave me some munchies. It was perfect for me because I suffer from anxiety and it just really relaxed me but it didn't couchlock me. 10/10.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for juniorlerma
Member since 2016
A good hard hitting indica pretty sedative if you some enough perfect for insomnia and anxiety especially during the night time just a real relaxer
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ChelsDawg
Member since 2016
Khufu is hands down one of my all-time faves! I've yet to find a SFVOG cross that I haven't liked, and this one doesn't disappoint. Very mellow and relaxed, yet uplifting and creative. This is an indica that eases you into sleep after an hour or two, opposed to one that knocks you out right away. A ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for aesp444
Member since 2016
First time I tried it in vapor and do not like it. It's medicinal value for Insomnia for me had me in some outrages nightmares. Did not help me for sleep. Will use it early in the evening to try to salvage the cartridge since I just bought it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric