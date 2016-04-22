Khufu is an indica-dominant hybrid from The Devil’s Harvest Seed Company that combines Cheese, Afghani #1, and SFV OG genetics to excellent effect. Growers can expect extremely high yields of potent Kush-type flowers, with giant calyxes and very little leaf. The effects of Khufu will leave you wanting nothing more than to gorge on snacks while glued to your favorite chair. Patients treating pain, anxiety, nausea, and insomnia may benefit from Khufu’s therapeutic effects.
