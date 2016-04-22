ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Khufu is an indica-dominant hybrid from The Devil’s Harvest Seed Company that combines Cheese, Afghani #1, and SFV OG genetics to excellent effect. Growers can expect extremely high yields of potent Kush-type flowers, with giant calyxes and very little leaf. The effects of Khufu will leave you wanting nothing more than to gorge on snacks while glued to your favorite chair. Patients treating pain, anxiety, nausea, and insomnia may benefit from Khufu’s therapeutic effects.

Avatar for Crazyred444
Member since 2015
DUDE! This Khufu is the BOMB! I'm sitting here talking to my wife about how emotional it's making me and that it almost makes me want to cry how good this stuff is making me feel. Like I just can't get a smile off my face, and it's such a chill high. Seriously, I haven't had this good of flower in m...
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for aincardone
Member since 2016
First time I tried this strain I was not incredibly impressed. Wish I could remember where I got it. The second time I got it from Bloom PHX and it was incredible. The CBD content was around .9% and the THC was 20%+. Really enjoyed it.
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Ryno602
Member since 2013
Wonderful red hairs coat a very dark and dense bud. The high is immediate/strong, this strain may be one of my new favorites for night time 😏
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for shhurricane
Member since 2016
Not a bad strain at all. I chose this strain due to the high cbd levels. when first smoked it's very sedating but yet a little uplifting. after an hour it wears off and helped me fall asleep. good strain overall a nice indica
feelings
ArousedFocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Ganjagoddess446
Member since 2017
I am re-rating this. Khufu is the love of my life. I just slept the best sleep I have had in maybe 7 months. It put me in such a deep sleep that I woke up from 4 1/2 hours later feeling a little tired but still the most well rested I have felt in forever. I don't feel groggy or like I have no energy...
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Cheese
parent
Strain
Khufu

