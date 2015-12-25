ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Killer Grape

Killer Grape

A cross between Killer Queen and Querkle, Killer Grape is a heavy-handed 50/50 hybrid strain that deals a stupefying blast of cerebral euphoria and deeply relaxing effects. Lavender and purple hues tinge leaves and buds underneath a dusty coat of snow-white resin. This strain from Subcool's The Dank gets its name from the sour grape aroma its buds carry, which is accented by spicy, hashy undertones.

Avatar for DidYouSaySomething
Member since 2016
Really clean buzz, hardcore dry mouth, uplifting.I'm pretty much an Indica guy.This bud picked me up, slapped me around and placed me in the couch.Why not a 5? 5 should be kept to an extremely high standard , perfection.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Volkstah
Member since 2015
Me and my wife underestimated this strain!!! It will creep up on you! The effects were pretty calming and relexing with a burst of happiness and smiles 😁
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Picasso2
Member since 2016
got it for a good deal. $6 a gram because this batch had seeds. idk what it goes for regularly. the seeds were easy to pick out. the flavor was good. it was a pretty good high. Mello but not sleepy. good daytime bud. I would get it again.
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for MzTrillz
Member since 2016
I totally love this strain in the pharmabee brand pen called killer purple its amazing for pain and menstrual cycle discomfort.
SleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for CamSiebenmark93
Member since 2015
Felt like i was smokin a big bag if grapes. Super dry mouth, along with the munchies and i dont get the munchies
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Killer Queen
Querkle
Killer Grape

