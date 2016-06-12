ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Leafly flower of Kryptonite

Indica

Kryptonite

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 17 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 313 reviews

Kryptonite

A mysterious clone-only hybrid, Kryptonite is rumored to be a cross between Mendocino Purps and Killer Queen created by breeders at the Bay Area’s famed Oaksterdam University. This strain is a good choice for those seeking to treat serious pain without the extreme sleepiness associated with some pure indicas. Kryptonite features a musty tropical fruit smell and a sweet, sugary flavor reminiscent of Cinderella 99, one of the parent strains to Killer Queen. 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1780 reported effects from 224 people
Relaxed 69%
Happy 53%
Sleepy 44%
Euphoric 42%
Uplifted 35%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

313

Avatar for weazal
Member since 2012
Far and away THE BEST strain ever for sex. Extremely similar head space and tactile sensations to LSD. Amplifies your sense of touch exponentially making it perfect for sex, massages, spas, etc. Immense feelings of empathetic connectivity allows allows you to enjoy giving as much as receiving - whic...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for medicinewoman1117
Member since 2015
I chose Kry because of the higher CBD level. Had two small puffs off my pipe after work in the evening hours and felt uplifting, talkative effects immediately. I was fairly tired and having pain from Fibromyalgia. I wanted to smoke more because the sweet pine flavor was so nice, but limited myself t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for blazin520
Member since 2012
I have tried many strains for my severe anxiety and depression. After getting tired of shrinks putting me on alot of different meds., I felt like I was in a viscous circle. Krypto is so incredible for me, it takes such a weight off my shoulders and pushes all the black clouds away. I also have cerv...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for Bayline650
Member since 2015
Best weed Iv ever had this Grape kryptonite is amazing helps relax you without having that indica couch lock! after a long day this weed gives me a very mellow feeling with no worries at all definitely hands down the vest weed Iv ever had and not because it gets you super high! But because o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for rustyreviews
Member since 2016
Smoking a small amount is great for before school. Great indica Great for pain relief. Very relaxing Takes a minute to kick in but come up is fast 1st. Intense euphoric short lasting sativa like peak 2nd. Strong body high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Killer Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Mendocino Purps
parent
Strain
Kryptonite
First strain child
White Kryptonite
child
Second strain child
Blue Knight
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Kryptonite
