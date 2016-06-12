A mysterious clone-only hybrid, Kryptonite is rumored to be a cross between Mendocino Purps and Killer Queen created by breeders at the Bay Area’s famed Oaksterdam University. This strain is a good choice for those seeking to treat serious pain without the extreme sleepiness associated with some pure indicas. Kryptonite features a musty tropical fruit smell and a sweet, sugary flavor reminiscent of Cinderella 99, one of the parent strains to Killer Queen.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects