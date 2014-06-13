ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Jabroniy
Member since 2017
Very productive flower. Energetic and uplifting feelings. Taste is clean and Mello. Smoke is not harsh or dense.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for mtn420man
Member since 2016
A good old friend of mine and long time old school grower had some of this purple yummyness in last years garden. It was very good, sticky, potent, long lasting and smooth. The purple buds under the NM sun were beautiful..
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for RedSkin3
Member since 2016
Perfect preparty rush charge. Awesome lemony sweet marked flavour and an awesome crescent active hit that makes you ready for the night. Good match, the presence of the "Jack Herer" is clear. Happy buzz. :) 4.5
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for yungbuk
Member since 2015
i picked this up at cathys compassion center $185 oz after tax delivered to my door its got a nice lemony taste &amp; smell i would've gave it a 5 star but i perfer piney tasting bud lol but i really liking it especially w the price
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for RobsReclaim
Member since 2016
I really enjoy the flavor of this strain. The high is very uplifting and did I mention the flavor?? OMG the lenomene is so strong and that is my favorite flavor profile (Could ya tell). The strain I recently reviewed was testing at 19.74% and it was that and some! Great for early mornings. Sharpens ...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Magnison
Member since 2016
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for smokiethebandit
Member since 2015
This "killer" strain hits you with a very nice sativa buzz that will put a nice pep in your step! Get ready for a nice taste to your palate, with a lemon-berrish and piney taste. I much enjoy the trippy head buzz. I enjoy the trippy head buzz and the functional/positive outlook it tends to deliv...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused