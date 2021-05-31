King Crasher reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain King Crasher.
King Crasher strain effects
Reported by 25 real people like you
King Crasher strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
a........s
May 31, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Okay wow! Lol the smell of this strain is SO potent I can smell a tiny bud sitting at the back of the house as soon as I walk in the front door.. and it’s not a tiny house! The taste is pretty good as well! Now the high is really really nice for those like me with a high tolerance, literally two little hits off one bowl has me pretty stoned and it usually takes a few bowls for me to feel anything. After one bowl I’m crawling in bed with a smile on my face and can fall asleep the second my eyes close, when I wasn’t even tired before smoking. I really love this strain for my night time smoke sesh and will most likely be getting it every time I see it. Revolution Cannabis by Delta is really killing it with their strains!
n........5
November 2, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
After a long day's work, this strain is just what I needed to relax. This is my first time trying King Crasher...it hopefully won't be my last. I feel relaxation all over, with a nice body and head high that lasts. I am a daily smoker and sometimes it takes smoking a couple bowls before I get on my level. Not with King Crasher...I haven't even finished my first bowl and I'm already feeling baked. Revolution Cannabis grown by Delta has knocked it outta the park, yet again, with this strain
j........s
April 10, 2021
This is one of the best strains I have ever smoked. I had a headache and was feeling nauseous but it took it all away and it gave me peace. I highly recommend this strain.
W........s
March 1, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
tastes amazing, and is a heavy hitter. when you smell it, you know it is something special!! one of my favorites!
l........e
September 26, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
I really like the taste on the inhale and the smooth exhale. Terpene profiles my fav in similar strains. Really glad I tried this and I will buy again when available. It does make me sleepy but I also come home from work exhausted and sleep well after a bowl of KC! 💟
b........r
September 27, 2021
Amazing buds 10/10 you should smoke this.
S........t
May 16, 2021
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
A very gentle uplifting high, relaxing and takes away muscle pain. it's clear-headed and grounding while also feeling super happy and tingly. tastes great. it was labeled as an indica but didn't make me sleepy, in fact I thought it perked me up. another interesting and tasty flower from Revolution.
b........u
February 15, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Amazing strain. Amazing flower quality. Top shelf 100%. Almost too strong imo.