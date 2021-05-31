Okay wow! Lol the smell of this strain is SO potent I can smell a tiny bud sitting at the back of the house as soon as I walk in the front door.. and it’s not a tiny house! The taste is pretty good as well! Now the high is really really nice for those like me with a high tolerance, literally two little hits off one bowl has me pretty stoned and it usually takes a few bowls for me to feel anything. After one bowl I’m crawling in bed with a smile on my face and can fall asleep the second my eyes close, when I wasn’t even tired before smoking. I really love this strain for my night time smoke sesh and will most likely be getting it every time I see it. Revolution Cannabis by Delta is really killing it with their strains!