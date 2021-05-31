King Crasher
King Crasher effects are mostly calming.
King Crasher potency is higher THC than average.
King Crasher is a hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing 4 Kings with Wedding Crasher #19. This strain has a flavor profile that is sweet and gassy with notes of lime. Smoking King Crasher provides a relaxing high that will elevate your mood.
King Crasher strain effects
Reported by 25 real people like you
King Crasher strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
King Crasher strain reviews(25)
a........s
May 31, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Okay wow! Lol the smell of this strain is SO potent I can smell a tiny bud sitting at the back of the house as soon as I walk in the front door.. and it’s not a tiny house! The taste is pretty good as well! Now the high is really really nice for those like me with a high tolerance, literally two little hits off one bowl has me pretty stoned and it usually takes a few bowls for me to feel anything. After one bowl I’m crawling in bed with a smile on my face and can fall asleep the second my eyes close, when I wasn’t even tired before smoking. I really love this strain for my night time smoke sesh and will most likely be getting it every time I see it. Revolution Cannabis by Delta is really killing it with their strains!
n........5
November 2, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
After a long day's work, this strain is just what I needed to relax. This is my first time trying King Crasher...it hopefully won't be my last. I feel relaxation all over, with a nice body and head high that lasts. I am a daily smoker and sometimes it takes smoking a couple bowls before I get on my level. Not with King Crasher...I haven't even finished my first bowl and I'm already feeling baked. Revolution Cannabis grown by Delta has knocked it outta the park, yet again, with this strain
s........4
January 23, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Avid Smoker Here! So at first I didn’t think I liked King Crasher. Put it out and relaxed for a while. The high is amazing. Mellow but not weak. My batch looked amazing, green and purple buds with orange hair (ALWAYS PUT A LIGHT TO YOUR FLOWER). The smell is like a sweet gas. The taste is a gassy, spicy mango. Grew on me once I relit it. Shoulder has been killing me all day. That pain is gone. This strain is definitely worth the try. You’ll add it to your list of favorites!