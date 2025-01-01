King Pedroza
HybridTHC 23%CBD 1%
stock photo similar to King Pedroza
King Pedroza
KIP
Hybrid
King Pedroza potency is higher THC than average.
King Pedroza is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Blue Dream x Lemon Cherry Gelato. The breeder is unknown, but they have dedicated this strain to their cousin Rey; its blend of terpenes create a profile of citrus, blueberry, and creamy notes, which are said to smell “like victory.” This is a balanced strain ideal for consumers and medical patients who want relaxation, giggles, and help with symptoms of depression and appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed King Pedroza, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
