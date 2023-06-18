King Sherb reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain King Sherb.

King Sherb strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Happy

Sleepy

Creative

King Sherb strain helps with

  • Depression
    55% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress

King Sherb reviews

June 18, 2023
Yes, I use it and I'm ready for bed. I like the smell of it Bake nets with fruit in your mouth.
5 people found this helpful
July 22, 2023
So, a little backstory. I was a daily smoker for about 9 years until I had an extremely bad experience and stopped smoking completely for the past few years. Weed recently became legal where I live so I decided to try some from my local dispensary to see how it went. There was no information online for this strain at the time so I was buying it blindly, so to speak. All I knew was that it was a 70/30 indica strain with a little more than 20% THC. Oh my goodness. This strain is everything. It takes a few minutes to creep in but it creeps in gently, if that makes sense. I only need a few tokes over an hour or two and I'm good. While I realize my tolerance has diminished from what it was I still feel like this strain would be a heavy-hitter for anyone. Movies and music are amazing while smoking this. It makes everything look and sound beautiful. It makes me giggly, it makes me calm, I feel creative, I can carry on a conversation, and when I'm ready to sleep I'm able to do so easily. It also definitely gives me the munchies. It's a really interesting blend of being super stoned but not incapacitated or anxious. I deal with severe depression and anxiety and it almost made me feel like the constant tension I carry around floated out of me and hovered in a little ball above my body, something to be looked at objectively rather than felt. I finished what I had a few weeks ago and have been trying to find a similar strain since, with no luck. Everything I've sampled has been fine, they've gotten me stoned, but nothing has matched the particular combination of effects this one had on me. The next time it's available near me I'm absolutely stocking up! (A note: When I first got this it did make me a tad panicky, which I believe was due to me not having smoked in years. If you're new to smoking or getting back into it just go low and slow and you'll be good!)
4 people found this helpful
August 19, 2023
This is a heavy hitter....it helps me immensely at night when trying to get to sleep and is great for pain. The first hit I took was during the day. I packed my bowl then got a phone call and had to run out so I took one hit put the bowl down and instantly started yawning so this definitely isn't for day time use. I highly recommend if you get a good cut. Its a very pretty flower with nice colors covered is diamonds. It's bag appeal makes for a good selling point. Grab this and thank me later 😉
3 people found this helpful
July 9, 2023
I like this strain. It relaxes me without being overly sedating. I can still get things done when necessary, unlike other indicas I've tried that have practically knocked me out. I paid a little more for this strain than I usually spend, but it was well worth it.
1 person found this helpful
May 19, 2024
gas pack
November 24, 2023
This beautiful Cultivar grows like a beast. She reeks of tropical punch. Exactly like Hawaiian punch! Great high too.
March 31, 2024
Got this glorious strain at FROM THE EARTH in downtown Kansas City.. Instantly 1 of my favorites! Smoked some on an overcast/ rainy Sunday morning and let me tell you if I were anymore relaxed, I'd be sleep! Gone grab some munchies and sink into my couch
September 9, 2023
Una hierba muy interesante. Me dio sueño pero desperté con ánimos y muy relajado. Si es algo alucinógena pero bajo, nada loco.

