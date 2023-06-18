stock photo similar to King Sherb
Hybrid

King Sherb

King Sherb is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between OGKB and Blue Sherb. This strain is a creation of In House Genetics, a breeder known for producing potent and gassy strains. King Sherb has a pungent aroma of earthy, spicy, and citrus notes that will fill the room. King Sherb is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us King Sherb effects include relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose King Sherb when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by In House Genetics, King Sherb features flavors like earthy, spicy, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of King Sherb typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. King Sherb is a great strain to enjoy at night, as it will make you feel calm and cozy. This strain also has a sedating and euphoric effect that can help you fall asleep faster and deeper. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed King Sherb, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

King Sherb strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Happy

Sleepy

Creative

King Sherb strain helps with

  • Depression
    55% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
King Sherb strain reviews9

June 18, 2023
Yes, I use it and I'm ready for bed. I like the smell of it Bake nets with fruit in your mouth.
5 people found this helpful
July 22, 2023
So, a little backstory. I was a daily smoker for about 9 years until I had an extremely bad experience and stopped smoking completely for the past few years. Weed recently became legal where I live so I decided to try some from my local dispensary to see how it went. There was no information online for this strain at the time so I was buying it blindly, so to speak. All I knew was that it was a 70/30 indica strain with a little more than 20% THC. Oh my goodness. This strain is everything. It takes a few minutes to creep in but it creeps in gently, if that makes sense. I only need a few tokes over an hour or two and I'm good. While I realize my tolerance has diminished from what it was I still feel like this strain would be a heavy-hitter for anyone. Movies and music are amazing while smoking this. It makes everything look and sound beautiful. It makes me giggly, it makes me calm, I feel creative, I can carry on a conversation, and when I'm ready to sleep I'm able to do so easily. It also definitely gives me the munchies. It's a really interesting blend of being super stoned but not incapacitated or anxious. I deal with severe depression and anxiety and it almost made me feel like the constant tension I carry around floated out of me and hovered in a little ball above my body, something to be looked at objectively rather than felt. I finished what I had a few weeks ago and have been trying to find a similar strain since, with no luck. Everything I've sampled has been fine, they've gotten me stoned, but nothing has matched the particular combination of effects this one had on me. The next time it's available near me I'm absolutely stocking up! (A note: When I first got this it did make me a tad panicky, which I believe was due to me not having smoked in years. If you're new to smoking or getting back into it just go low and slow and you'll be good!)
4 people found this helpful
August 19, 2023
This is a heavy hitter....it helps me immensely at night when trying to get to sleep and is great for pain. The first hit I took was during the day. I packed my bowl then got a phone call and had to run out so I took one hit put the bowl down and instantly started yawning so this definitely isn't for day time use. I highly recommend if you get a good cut. Its a very pretty flower with nice colors covered is diamonds. It's bag appeal makes for a good selling point. Grab this and thank me later 😉
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

King Sherb strain genetics

Strain parent
Obr
OGKB
parent
King Sherb
KngShrb
King Sherb