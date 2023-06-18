So, a little backstory. I was a daily smoker for about 9 years until I had an extremely bad experience and stopped smoking completely for the past few years. Weed recently became legal where I live so I decided to try some from my local dispensary to see how it went. There was no information online for this strain at the time so I was buying it blindly, so to speak. All I knew was that it was a 70/30 indica strain with a little more than 20% THC. Oh my goodness. This strain is everything. It takes a few minutes to creep in but it creeps in gently, if that makes sense. I only need a few tokes over an hour or two and I'm good. While I realize my tolerance has diminished from what it was I still feel like this strain would be a heavy-hitter for anyone. Movies and music are amazing while smoking this. It makes everything look and sound beautiful. It makes me giggly, it makes me calm, I feel creative, I can carry on a conversation, and when I'm ready to sleep I'm able to do so easily. It also definitely gives me the munchies. It's a really interesting blend of being super stoned but not incapacitated or anxious. I deal with severe depression and anxiety and it almost made me feel like the constant tension I carry around floated out of me and hovered in a little ball above my body, something to be looked at objectively rather than felt. I finished what I had a few weeks ago and have been trying to find a similar strain since, with no luck. Everything I've sampled has been fine, they've gotten me stoned, but nothing has matched the particular combination of effects this one had on me. The next time it's available near me I'm absolutely stocking up! (A note: When I first got this it did make me a tad panicky, which I believe was due to me not having smoked in years. If you're new to smoking or getting back into it just go low and slow and you'll be good!)