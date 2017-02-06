Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
As a college student, I dont pick up sativa strains too often but something told me to venturr into the realm of sativas and I wasnt disappointed. MmmMmmMmmMMMMMm soo tasty. On exhale it tasted like sweet pine, silky smooth hit 👌 immediately I felt lighter, not physically or "mentally" but in my SO...
I bought King's Bread because of its high ranking in "creative" effects, and the other positive effects sounded great too: focused, euphoric... It definitely turned on my Talkative side. The Euphoria was there in abundance... it was magical.
Overall, the experience was of an intense yet clean happ...
Such a strong fresh lemon/citrus scent it is amazing, absolutely covered in trichomes so sticky, really nice for first thing in the a.m smoke, I definitely suggest this strain if you come across it.....and like sativas of course!!!!
King's Bread extract by GoldenXtrX is a great product. Smooth and mellow, the hits go down very easy. It has a strong flavor, earthy and a bit pungent it has a hint of lemon. This is one of my all time favorites. If you see it, buy it.