ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. King's Bread
  4. Reviews

King's Bread reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain King's Bread.

Reviews

28

Avatar for bsweezy
Member since 2017
Very clear headed sativa high. Mello and relaxed while having creative energy to simmer with. Great for anxiety. Listed at 18% THC. It's a unique high and smoke experience.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for OVORupert
Member since 2015
As a college student, I dont pick up sativa strains too often but something told me to venturr into the realm of sativas and I wasnt disappointed. MmmMmmMmmMMMMMm soo tasty. On exhale it tasted like sweet pine, silky smooth hit 👌 immediately I felt lighter, not physically or "mentally" but in my SO...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for jaxygyrl
Member since 2016
I bought King's Bread because of its high ranking in "creative" effects, and the other positive effects sounded great too: focused, euphoric... It definitely turned on my Talkative side. The Euphoria was there in abundance... it was magical. Overall, the experience was of an intense yet clean happ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for YoungKohbra
Member since 2016
This strain (in my opinion) is a bit underground and not known. It's a gold mine if you find it!! So good!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of King's BreadUser uploaded image of King's BreadUser uploaded image of King's BreadUser uploaded image of King's BreadUser uploaded image of King's BreadUser uploaded image of King's BreadUser uploaded image of King's Bread
more
photos
Avatar for led5033
Member since 2016
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for gregs01
Member since 2015
Such a strong fresh lemon/citrus scent it is amazing, absolutely covered in trichomes so sticky, really nice for first thing in the a.m smoke, I definitely suggest this strain if you come across it.....and like sativas of course!!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Avatar for crinoid1919
Member since 2015
King's Bread extract by GoldenXtrX is a great product. Smooth and mellow, the hits go down very easy. It has a strong flavor, earthy and a bit pungent it has a hint of lemon. This is one of my all time favorites. If you see it, buy it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHungry