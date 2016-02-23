ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Said to be a sativa landrace from the Blue Mountains of Jamaica, King’s Bread (or King’s Breath) delivers mellowing and euphoric cerebral effects. Finger-like bulbs reach out from the citrus-scented buds wrapped in crystal trichomes. Lamb’s Bread is counted among its progeny, although King’s Bread’s lineage is not well documented. Pain relief, appetite stimulation, and stress alleviation are just a few of the therapeutic benefits King’s Bread has to offer.

Avatar for ARStewart41
Member since 2011
Funky looking dark green nugs with oversized finger-like calyxes and thick orange hairs. Smell is skunky and pungent, but less so that other examples of Lamb’s Bread, with undertones of citrus and haze. Smoke is smooth and pungent like the smell, with a defined sharpness similar to Jack Herer or Haz...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for RoseOCPG
Member since 2010
King's Bread is hybrid sativa dominate strain, which has a delectable taste. Great sativa that will not induce anxiety, always a plus. It even allows one to remain alert while feeling relaxed and euphoric. This strain is also one of the grandparents of Bob Marley's Lamb's Bread.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for techstoner
Member since 2013
Got this from a dispensary in downtown Oakland. I like Sativas but am always a bit skeptical, as they vary a lot with me. Also I had tried Lambsbread before and was not impressed (Kings Bread is apparently a close relative). So getting this strain was a bit of a gamble. But it was surprisingly go...
EuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for gregs01
Member since 2015
Such a strong fresh lemon/citrus scent it is amazing, absolutely covered in trichomes so sticky, really nice for first thing in the a.m smoke, I definitely suggest this strain if you come across it.....and like sativas of course!!!!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Avatar for crinoid1919
Member since 2015
King's Bread extract by GoldenXtrX is a great product. Smooth and mellow, the hits go down very easy. It has a strong flavor, earthy and a bit pungent it has a hint of lemon. This is one of my all time favorites. If you see it, buy it.
EnergeticFocusedHungry
Lineage

Jamaican
King's Bread

Cannapics: Our Favorite Cannabis Photos on Leafly: February 2016 Edition
5 Reggae Albums to Listen to While High
7 Jamaican Cannabis Strains to Try in Honor of Bob Marley’s Birthday
