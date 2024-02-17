Earthy, Berry, Creamy Goodness.. Has a Forbiddin Fruits sorta Smell but has that earth over it which u know is gonna be heavy once u light a bowl up! lovely daytime strain for me i used you smoke loads but now use "with my cancard" and not abuse use it totally for medicinal uses. Enjoyed this strain all my buds clean and flushed/cured correctly To get them terps out baby! One love