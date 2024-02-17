King's Juice reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain King's Juice.
King's Juice strain effects
King's Juice strain flavors
King's Juice strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
King's Juice reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
a........s
February 17, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I'm in love with this strain. I literally feel any and all stress melt away within a few moments after the first hit. It gives you an overall sense of well-being and makes you feel like you are able to conquer anything you set your mind to. I'm very impressed with this particular strain. 9.5 / 10 .
m........y
March 11, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Freshly grown/cured Kings Juice smells and tastes exactly like a bitter grapefruit rein with a slight hint of mothballs or stink bug, a strange pairing but delectable nonetheless. An uplifting sativa style high pared with the mouth coating flavors and aromas really gets the day started off with a BANG!
m........1
July 24, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Great for when you want to get things done. Helps with creativity and makes you horny baby… top day tine bud
b........9
June 15, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Uplifted
Earthy, Berry, Creamy Goodness.. Has a Forbiddin Fruits sorta Smell but has that earth over it which u know is gonna be heavy once u light a bowl up! lovely daytime strain for me i used you smoke loads but now use "with my cancard" and not abuse use it totally for medicinal uses. Enjoyed this strain all my buds clean and flushed/cured correctly To get them terps out baby! One love
A........4
Today
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Very awesome strain