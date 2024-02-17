stock photo similar to King's Juice
King's Juice
King’s Juice is for summertime sipping. Greenhouse Seed Co.’s heady hybrid of King’s Kush x Mimosa exudes a bubbly palate of citrus, fruit, and earth flavors that induces an uplifting high perfect for brainy activities and socializing. Lime green buds bling with white trichomes, purple specks, and thick orange hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed King’s Juice, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to King's JuiceOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
King's Juice strain effects
King's Juice strain flavors
King's Juice strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
Ready to try this strain?
Shop King's Juice products near you
Similar to King's Juice near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
King's Juice strain reviews6
Read all reviews
a........s
February 17, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
m........y
March 11, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
m........1
July 24, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Happy