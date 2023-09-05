One of the earlier reviewers stated A little goes a long way. This is an understatement. I roll my joints using .5 of a gram of flower. I like to blend for positive effects and roll .4 grams of Vermoster, and .1 grams of Kings Stash. I have bone cancer on my ribs so it felt like I did 10 with Mike Tyson. 3 hits of the above and I am relaxed on the easy chair with a dog on my lap…