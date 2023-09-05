King's Stash reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain King's Stash.
King's Stash reviews
M........3
September 5, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Very calming, all problems gone, all pain is gone, ahhhhh at last .
J........8
August 14, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Very strong, yet relaxing strain. For me it is definitely a strain to use at night to relax and hang out.
l........4
September 17, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
All tension gone. A calm, peaceful & strong strain-a little goes a long way with this one.
i........d
December 28, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Relaxed
Great for relaxation, pain relief; loved the giggles
k........r
September 6, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
oh my god I've been looking for my night time strain for awhile now and I found it this helps with my pain and anxiety to help me sleep well threw the night I highly recommend
m........d
December 16, 2023
Relaxed
Dry eyes
One of the earlier reviewers stated A little goes a long way. This is an understatement. I roll my joints using .5 of a gram of flower. I like to blend for positive effects and roll .4 grams of Vermoster, and .1 grams of Kings Stash. I have bone cancer on my ribs so it felt like I did 10 with Mike Tyson. 3 hits of the above and I am relaxed on the easy chair with a dog on my lap…