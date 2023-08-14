King's Stash
Kings Stash is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Louis XIII OG and Dosidos. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Kings Stash is a rare and exclusive strain that combines the OG funk and the sweetness from the Dosidos, resulting in a pleasant, interesting flavor profile. Kings Stash is 25-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kings Stash effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kings Stash when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Kings Stash features flavors like grape, lavender, and fuel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to the sedative and anti-inflammatory properties of the strain. The average price of Kings Stash typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Kings Stash is a potent strain that can deliver a couch-locking high that lasts for hours. Kings Stash is best enjoyed in the evening or at night, as it can induce heavy eyelids and appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kings Stash, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
