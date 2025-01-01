Kiyomi is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between 2Strains and Mimosa V6. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Kiyomi is a unique and flavorful hybrid strain known for its vibrant citrus aroma and well-balanced effects. Kiyomi typically contains around 18-22% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Kiyomi effects include feeling uplifted, relaxed, and focused, making it a great option for enhancing mood and productivity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kiyomi when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain, as it can provide mental relief and physical comfort. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Kiyomi features flavors like tangy citrus, sweet orange, and hints of tropical fruit, delivering a delightful and refreshing taste experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its citrusy aroma and mood-lifting effects. The average price of Kiyomi typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram, offering a reasonably priced option for those seeking a flavorful and well-balanced cannabis strain. Kiyomi stands out with its citrusy charm and balanced effects, making it a must-try for cannabis enthusiasts. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kiyomi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.