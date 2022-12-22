Koffee Cake
aka Coffee Cake
Koffee Cake effects are mostly calming.
Koffee Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Koffee Cake is a rare indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Fire Alien Kush with Koffee. This strain produces a relaxing high with effects that will melt away your worries. Koffee Cake is often recommended to medical marijuana patients for relieve from symptoms associated with inflammation, anxiety, and insomnia. Because this strain is indica-dominant, it is best enjoyed during the evening or nighttime hours. In terms of flavor Koffee Cake reportedly lives up to its name, with bold hits of diesel, coffee and subtle cherry undertones. Koffee Cake was originally bred by Pacific NW Roots and has been seen in both flower and concentrate form. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Koffee Cake strain effects
Koffee Cake strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
Koffee Cake strain reviews
Koffee Cake strain genetics
Koffee Cake grow information
According to growers, this strain flowers into round and dense buds with camouflage foliage and white trichomes.