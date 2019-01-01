ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Kosher Choco Kush

Kosher Choco Kush

From Amsterdam Genetics, Kosher Choco Kush crosses their famed White Choco with Kosher Kush. The terpenes hold onto the chocolate notes of White Choco, while introducing a musky and piney flavor thanks to the Kosher Kush. A powerful strain for any time of day, Kosher Choco Kush may get you baked but not put you to bed.

Lineage

First strain parent
White Choco
parent
Second strain parent
Kosher Kush
parent
Strain
Kosher Choco Kush