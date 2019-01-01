Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
From Amsterdam Genetics, Kosher Choco Kush crosses their famed White Choco with Kosher Kush. The terpenes hold onto the chocolate notes of White Choco, while introducing a musky and piney flavor thanks to the Kosher Kush. A powerful strain for any time of day, Kosher Choco Kush may get you baked but not put you to bed.