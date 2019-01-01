ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Amsterdam Genetics, Kosher Tangie Kush is a cross between Tangie and Kosher Kush designed to bring forward a smooth, tangy citrus flavor and bump up the potency for more advanced smokers. The strain does exactly that by leaving consumers feeling super buzzed with a strong body high that may bring you out of any mental or physical funk. Kosher Tangie Kush is a must try for any consumers who feel Tangie is a bit lacking in potency.

 

