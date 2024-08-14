stock photo similar to Krypto Chronic 1
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Krypto Chronic 1

Krypto Chronic 1 is a hybrid weed strain bred by Compound Genetics from a genetic cross of (Alien Cookies x Fruity Pebbles OG) x Jet Fuel Gelato and grown by Fig Farms. Clumpy buds of green and purple shine with opaque trichomes, and they reek of sweet peach, tar, and dirty gym socks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Krypto Chronic 1, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Krypto Chronic 1

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Krypto Chronic 1 strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Happy

Krypto Chronic 1 strain flavors

Loading...

Orange

Loading...

Woody

Loading...

Skunk

Krypto Chronic 1 strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Krypto Chronic 1 products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Krypto Chronic 1 near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Krypto Chronic 1 strain reviews2

August 14, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
My batch of Krypto Chronic ( FPOG X ALIEN COOKIES X JET FUEL GELATO ) from Fig Farms ..soon as you crack that jar you’re hit with a blast of fruity sweetness with a hard dash of a skunky musty funk as well. Great loud 👃! After the grind the 👃 opened up a little more with a tea and fresh orange vibe. Twisted a Jay and we was on the way! Floods In quickly and gets ya behind the eyes as a dull awareness enhances in your mind…the euphoria sharpens as time moves as well as the more narcotic side relaxs and loosens your muscles and thoughts. She got legs to boys and girls keepin you lit into the future! A dank nug I recommend.
Yesterday
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
I was pleasantly surprised by this strain. It gave me an euphoric high and it started out very giddy before mellowing out and I felt like I was just enjoying a day on the lazy river. Wonderful to relax with and to fall asleep with towards the end. Absolutely getting it again
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Krypto Chronic 1 strain genetics