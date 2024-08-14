My batch of Krypto Chronic ( FPOG X ALIEN COOKIES X JET FUEL GELATO ) from Fig Farms ..soon as you crack that jar you’re hit with a blast of fruity sweetness with a hard dash of a skunky musty funk as well. Great loud 👃! After the grind the 👃 opened up a little more with a tea and fresh orange vibe. Twisted a Jay and we was on the way! Floods In quickly and gets ya behind the eyes as a dull awareness enhances in your mind…the euphoria sharpens as time moves as well as the more narcotic side relaxs and loosens your muscles and thoughts. She got legs to boys and girls keepin you lit into the future! A dank nug I recommend.