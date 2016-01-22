“Open your mind” with this hybrid strain named for everyone’s favorite alien baby. Bred by Terraform Genetics, Kuato’s resin-coated buds release a strong spicy aroma with an orange zest. This cross between Alien Orange Cookie and Blucifer takes after its ancestor Blue Dream, boasting an energetic body buzz and uplifted cerebral experience. A great plant for growers of all levels, expect high yields of dense, frosty flowers in around 50 days.
