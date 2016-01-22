ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kuato
  • Leafly flower of Kuato

Hybrid

Kuato

Kuato

“Open your mind” with this hybrid strain named for everyone’s favorite alien baby. Bred by Terraform Genetics, Kuato’s resin-coated buds release a strong spicy aroma with an orange zest. This cross between Alien Orange Cookie and Blucifer takes after its ancestor Blue Dream, boasting an energetic body buzz and uplifted cerebral experience. A great plant for growers of all levels, expect high yields of dense, frosty flowers in around 50 days.

Reviews

7

Avatar for BaronOfBud
Member since 2015
Head warping mind trip! WHTC LA carries it, probably limited citrus orange funk smoothies like Kuato is inside my brain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Kateikab00m
Member since 2016
My favorite high so far. It leaves me clear headed, happy, and very thoughtful, all while intensifying your sense of touch. I wish it was in my area and didn't have to drive 2hrs north to find it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyTalkative
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Blucifer
parent
Strain
Kuato

Photos

User uploaded image of KuatoUser uploaded image of Kuato
New Strains Alert: C3PO, Blucifer, Electric Kool Aid, Blue Mountain Fire, and More
New Strains Alert: C3PO, Blucifer, Electric Kool Aid, Blue Mountain Fire, and More