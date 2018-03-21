Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
if you're looking for a Strain that doesn't give you a huge euphoric high and just a huge amount of sedation to help you fall asleep quickly and so so relaxed this will not disappoint. I strongly recommend
if you're looking for a strong indica to relieve intense pain (a good numbing indica), this isn't it. I have deep bone pain because of a spinal disease and this didn't even touch it. I would say the effects were comparable to a half a glass of wine. regardless of how much I used, the effects stayed ...
This Indy strain is prefect for those with insomnia or just this that have trouble sleeping. It tasted amazing . I Used a disposable pen an wow a few pulls an I was knocked out also you’ll get a great deep sleep . Cheers.
I got some Cresco Kubbie shake about 7 days ago. I got a half, and I still have almost half of it. I was attracted to it's lineage because I do like Pre-98 for pain, but definitely want something different for my daily smoke. It's a good buzz, it's relaxing and helps a great deal with body pain. It'...