Avatar for Bdbroeren
Member since 2018
Beautiful vape with rich restful indica properties and fruity flavors deserving of low-dosage terpene enjoyment. Good for a restful sleep.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for AJFoglestad
Member since 2019
if you're looking for a Strain that doesn't give you a huge euphoric high and just a huge amount of sedation to help you fall asleep quickly and so so relaxed this will not disappoint. I strongly recommend
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for luckylouie93
Member since 2019
I really hope everyone giving ratings smokes a quad or more a day.
Avatar for 40thStreetBlack
Member since 2019
I like it... good relaxing buzz that helps you sleep. No paranoia... creeps a little. One of my new favs
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Cuchulainn1981
Member since 2019
Be prepared for munchies, amazing unplanned naps, and great night time rest ✌️
Avatar for beccafierce
Member since 2019
if you're looking for a strong indica to relieve intense pain (a good numbing indica), this isn't it. I have deep bone pain because of a spinal disease and this didn't even touch it. I would say the effects were comparable to a half a glass of wine. regardless of how much I used, the effects stayed ...
Avatar for Cubbies240
Member since 2019
This Indy strain is prefect for those with insomnia or just this that have trouble sleeping. It tasted amazing . I Used a disposable pen an wow a few pulls an I was knocked out also you’ll get a great deep sleep . Cheers.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ChronicFlutist
Member since 2019
I got some Cresco Kubbie shake about 7 days ago. I got a half, and I still have almost half of it. I was attracted to it's lineage because I do like Pre-98 for pain, but definitely want something different for my daily smoke. It's a good buzz, it's relaxing and helps a great deal with body pain. It'...
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted