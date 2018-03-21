ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Kubbie Kush

Kubbie Kush

Kubbie Kush by Cresco Labs is an indica-dominant cross between Lemon Alien and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. This flower’s Alien lineage gives the buds density and copious resin production as well as a sweet, floral terpene profile. The Bubba Kush attributes are felt in the creeping physical sensation that weighs on the body without being overly sedative. Kubbie Kush is a relaxing strain that is ideal for consumption near the end of the day and may help shrug off physical and mental stress.

Avatar for thelemalove93
Member since 2017
I suffer from anxiety and had a serious panic attack tonight. I couldn’t calm down, so I decided to give Kubbie Kush a try. The first thing I noticed was the scent. It literally smells like fruit punch. It is smooth, and no coughing occurred. Within a few minutes, I was incredibly relaxed and ti...
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SH21
Member since 2016
This is the 40th flower strain I've tried and the first one to even touch my Fibromyalgia related back pain. The only bad part, for me, is that it gives me a very strong head high which means I can't really use it unless I'm going to bed because it makes me foggy/fuzzy. I will continue to buy and u...
Relaxed
Avatar for Sunshine0708
Member since 2017
I use this strain to be able to numb my pain with the full body buzz. It allows me to fall asleep very easily to be able to get a great night of sleep. This is one of my favorite night time strains. I love to smoke the flower and I made very good edibles with the shake. The shake is chunky as well w...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for JuiceDogg
Member since 2017
Unique relaxing strain by one of the top cultivators in Illinois- Cresco Labs. High potency, and lately has been packing 3% CBD as well. Love the taste, great for end of day.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for snappyboo
Member since 2018
This strain is stronger than anything else I have tried. It leaves you completely relaxed with no pain. Great for nighttime only. Unfortunately it is also the only strain that I have ever gotten a headache from. Since the bud tender suggested this I took a chance. There were no reviews availabl...
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Kubbie Kush