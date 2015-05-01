ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for DJCruz7z
Member since 2019
"spare kuchi, spare kuchi ma'am"
Avatar for TheATMsBreaker
Member since 2018
Smoked it mit first Time and i Must say i Love it! Smells amazin OG with some kinda cheese, One of My top 5. !!! Nice To smoke with some GG#4 CrumbleWax !!! Smell 10/10 High 20/10 Relaxed 0ver9000/10 Everything gets Up 10/10 FullDayStrain
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for captainchronicuk
Member since 2017
Kuchi fire from devils harvest seeds NL this is a banger u get that power kush along with smooth old school cheese great yielder 10/10 she’s a real easy plant doesn’t mind too much stress from a newb like me
HappySleepyTalkative
Avatar for Tommsen
Member since 2016
One of my alltime favorites, tasted first back a few years in the Dam and it was killer for my ADHD medical reasons.. Love this strain for its stoned from the clear and short term genetics.. Recommend to everyone who love the OG Kuch line and the good old UK dank Cheese!
CreativeEuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for GetmoTrees
Member since 2016
Connoisseur strain especially if it has proper curing ! Nice hybrid can taste the hints of OG Kush! One of my top threes for now....ps I submitted both of this duplicate photos...Joe Canaan aka Getmo Trees.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyUplifted
Avatar for hunter520
Member since 2015
kuchi, named because of its fragrance :)
Avatar for victore
Member since 2013
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappy