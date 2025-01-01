Kurious Orange is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by the beloved BIOVORTEX Seeds from a layered and dazzling genetic cross that's got us curious like George: Mandarine x Black Dog x (Tangerine Haze x Golden Goat). We are still learning about Kurious George's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kurious Orange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.