HybridTHC 25%CBG 1%

Kush Cake

aka Double Kush Cake

Kush Cake, also known as "Double Kush Cake," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces happy, uplifting effects that will boost your mood and melt away stress. Kush Cake smells minty and earthy, but tastes sweet like lemon and vanilla. This strain is best reserved for late afternoon or evening enjoyment. Kush Cake is ideal for athletes and anyone looking to relieve pain from sore muscles. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety and chronic pain. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Kush Cake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of this strain.

Kush Cake strain effects

Reported by 109 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Aroused

Euphoric

Kush Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    23% of people say it helps with Depression
Kush Cake strain reviews109

May 26, 2021
A couch-locker. I'm very spacey right now. Gave me a headache initially. I'm writing this now because I am going to forget. This may has taken me 20 minutes to write this, (ok 30). My eyelids are soo heavy. I have to close them. Nothing helps me sleep, but this does. :)
76 people found this helpful
March 21, 2021
Fuck man, I was trying to review this shit when my computer had the wrong password saved, making me forget this funny ass post i had a whole high ago. It was like some fuckin black mirror shit dude. I literally..... LITERALLY changed my password, I was in a great mood. but then this google ass was like, Yo bro want me to save this password for you? And i was like sure dawg lemme at that shit. Brother-man had me lookin at bikes for about as long as a time shares salesman has ya trapped at a ski resort. Nobody wants it but it lured you in, right? It lured ya for the free feeling ride you were gonna have, and here you are, an hour later comtemplating smoking some more of this shit. 9 out of 10 professionals will smoke again.
32 people found this helpful
April 11, 2021
It had a bit of the pepper feeling in the back of the throat. Otherwise the flavor reminded me of GSC. It is tingly and kind of buzzy throughout my limbs, but my head feels relatively focused. There is a fair bit of a euphoric feeling which did my my vision a little blurry. Stress and anxiety just drifted away. Everything feels better now. Mind and body.
29 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Kush Cake strain genetics

Kush Cake grow information

According to growers, Kush Cake buds are pointy with light green and orange hairs, and a little bit of frost. This strain is traditionally grown indoors.