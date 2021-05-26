Kush Cake
aka Double Kush Cake
Kush Cake, also known as "Double Kush Cake," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces happy, uplifting effects that will boost your mood and melt away stress. Kush Cake smells minty and earthy, but tastes sweet like lemon and vanilla. This strain is best reserved for late afternoon or evening enjoyment. Kush Cake is ideal for athletes and anyone looking to relieve pain from sore muscles. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety and chronic pain. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Kush Cake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of this strain.
Buy strains with similar effects to Kush CakeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Kush Cake strain effects
Kush Cake strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Kush Cake products near you
Similar to Kush Cake near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Kush Cake strain reviews109
Strain spotlight
Kush Cake strain genetics
Kush Cake grow information
According to growers, Kush Cake buds are pointy with light green and orange hairs, and a little bit of frost. This strain is traditionally grown indoors.