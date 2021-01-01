Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Kush Mountain

Indica
Picture of Kush Mountain
stock photo similar to kush mountain
THC 18%CBD Myrcene

Kush Mountain potency is higher than average.

No reviews or effects reported yet

Kush Mountain is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Kush Mountain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Kush Mountain near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Leafly's shopping promise

Here's what to expect when you order online:

Buy legal, clean weed only
Shop high-quality products from local stores
Free online ordering
Placing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extra
No payment until pickup
Order now, pay at the store
Leafly logo

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Compare prices on Kush Mountain nugs near you

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Kush Mountain

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Kush Mountain reviews4

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Kush Mountain terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Kush Mountain is myrcene, followed by limonene and caryophyllene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Limonene(citrus)Caryophyllene(pepper)

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Indica
  4. Kush Mountain