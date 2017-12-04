ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Kushberry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kushberry.

Effects

118 people reported 913 effects
Relaxed 57%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 44%
Hungry 34%
Sleepy 34%
Stress 46%
Pain 42%
Anxiety 35%
Insomnia 33%
Depression 28%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 24%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

159

mg2007
Member since 2020
I have difficulty sleeping, I got this strain as a cartridge and woke up with the pen still in my hand! A+ if you have trouble sleeping!
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Danbiez
Member since 2019
This weed is actually really good but the taste of fruit is less present that the others of the same kind... Even if the effects are besides really the same, this strain is less fruity and so in my opinion, less tasty. Lot of pollen, the weed is actually kind of yellow 👍 still a very good one
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Hardcor420
Member since 2019
KushBerry is a bit tight throated and a touch anxious at the start but quickly levels out to a nice relaxing cerebral zing that settles mainly in the eyes. A touch of blueberry/fruity back flavor but has a predominant OG Kush flavor influence. This buzz can go either way, if you wanna get shit ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
goodfellas141
Member since 2019
I Recently had Surgery on my Knee and was introduced to Kushberry and ive been soreless since. Thanks!!
GigglyHungryRelaxed
Photos

Poobert
Member since 2019
Very relaxing and helps with pain relief
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
LoveBud92
Member since 2019
Relaxing nice.
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
cccofmaine420
Member since 2014
2nd grow and did this strain get EVEN better? 5 star rating easily for this strain- taste, appearance and effects, very stony. Great for a day that you just want to wander around.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyRelaxedTalkative
OhTheFuture
Member since 2019
If what I got was actually Kushberry, I was pretty disgusted with it. It seems to be covered in chemicals - it burns different and from what I know about the ash it’s because it’s covered in chemicals from either growing or just straight up laced. I’m even going so far as to see if I could test it s...
