This weed is actually really good but the taste of fruit is less present that the others of the same kind...
Even if the effects are besides really the same, this strain is less fruity and so in my opinion, less tasty. Lot of pollen, the weed is actually kind of yellow 👍 still a very good one
KushBerry is a bit tight throated and a touch anxious at the start but quickly levels out to a nice relaxing cerebral zing that settles mainly in the eyes.
A touch of blueberry/fruity back flavor but has a predominant OG Kush flavor influence.
This buzz can go either way, if you wanna get shit ...
If what I got was actually Kushberry, I was pretty disgusted with it. It seems to be covered in chemicals - it burns different and from what I know about the ash it’s because it’s covered in chemicals from either growing or just straight up laced. I’m even going so far as to see if I could test it s...