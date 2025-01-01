L.A. Rouge is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Cherry West BX x Kashmir Kush. L.A. Rouge has Hollywood looks, with pale green nugs with purple accents, rouge-colored pistils, and a blinding sheen of trichomes. It has a classic OG palate, with a mix of pine, earth, diesel, and candy aromas. Its Kashmir parent shines through with intensely soothing effects. Let your mind empty of stress, while addressing insomnia, fibromyalgia, and migraines. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed L.A. Rouge, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.