LA Ultra by Resin Seeds is a strong indica strain whose genetics are kept secret, but its breeders and name hint at a LA Confidential and MK Ultra cross. An 80/20 indica-dominant hybrid, LA Ultra provides a mesmerizing, trippy high that lends a spark to creativity if you can harness it. This indica is spicy and fruity in fragrance, and its buds grow with chunky, finger-like calyxes that are utterly drenched in resin.

Avatar for ianlhayes
Member since 2015
For my first legal dispensary purchase, I wanted to get the most mathematical bang for my buck, so I looked for the best cost-to-THC ratio. 3.5 grams for $30 of 29.7% THC fit that bill easily. LA Ultra goes straight to my head, like the façade of a building in a silent movie crashing down around my ...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for itschieFF
Member since 2015
Great smoke! I got a really nice body high from this. Mild euphoric for me. Hit smooth and I was really relaxed and happy vibes from it. Def gunna get this again for a chill late high
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for connoisseur99
Member since 2015
The unique and strong smell burns your nose, like spicy pine needles. I vaped this at around 385 and it burned my nose on exhale like a chili pepper. The high hits you like a truck, you may not be able to feel your arms and legs for about 30 minutes. Not a super long lasting high, but very strong an...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Rustytrucker
Member since 2016
great daytime smoke la mota in Shady cove has great deals on the strain
EuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for allinlinden
Member since 2015
Wow! This stuff is pretty awesome! It's got a nice relaxing high with good body effects. The smell kind of reminds me of Durban Poison with a strong chemically scent. The batch I got was 29%+ THC! I really like this strain for night time use. Definitely grab some when you get the chance!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

MK Ultra
LA Confidential
LA Ultra

