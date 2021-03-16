Medical patient, daily use for ADHD, anxiety, bipolar type 1/cyclothymic disorder, chronic pain, and CPTSD . I just picked up a half ounce of this strain in flower (High Supply). After grinding, this was one of the fluffiest, best buds for packing I’ve ever handled. In my experience, this is a creeper strain for sure, for me it hits about 10 minutes after I smoke. Smooth, delicious flavor, kind of a spicy herbal. Nice cerebral high that allowed my chronic pain to gradually melt away. I experienced pretty strong cottonmouth and munchies. This is a hybrid strain, and I’ve definitely felt both Sativa and Indica effects (laser focus vs couch lock). LAWP is easily becoming one of my favorite strains. Strongly recommend.