LA Wedding Pop reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain LA Wedding Pop.
LA Wedding Pop strain effects
Reported by 57 real people like you
LA Wedding Pop strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Stress
T........o
March 16, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This strain has assisted me in getting to know God and our Lord. Thank you. If you are looking for hope within, this strain is the one.
U........a
February 13, 2021
Focused
Relaxed
The dispensary website described it as: A lightly calming physical high accompanies this cerebral state, easing away physical pains without causing any sort of sedation. In combination with its super high 22-23% average THC level, these effects make LA Wedding Pop perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, ADD or ADHD, chronic stress or anxiety and chronic fatigue. I ended up pretty relaxed and focused. I'd have to agree with the description of being good for anxiety. I smoked at the end of the night and ended up sleeping very well.
s........0
April 4, 2021
Energetic
Relaxed
Talkative
So, so lovely. I have been going through a lot and during the past week, it's been incredibly difficult to get myself to eat. However, a couple pulls of this strain and I ate four slices of pizza! It's also great for conversation, it's not too crazy of a body high so you don't get too sleep either.
a........1
August 31, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Medical patient, daily use for ADHD, anxiety, bipolar type 1/cyclothymic disorder, chronic pain, and CPTSD . I just picked up a half ounce of this strain in flower (High Supply). After grinding, this was one of the fluffiest, best buds for packing I’ve ever handled. In my experience, this is a creeper strain for sure, for me it hits about 10 minutes after I smoke. Smooth, delicious flavor, kind of a spicy herbal. Nice cerebral high that allowed my chronic pain to gradually melt away. I experienced pretty strong cottonmouth and munchies. This is a hybrid strain, and I’ve definitely felt both Sativa and Indica effects (laser focus vs couch lock). LAWP is easily becoming one of my favorite strains. Strongly recommend.
s........6
September 9, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
I always pick this up when it’s available because it’s definitely one of my favorites. I feel happy and relaxed and giggly, but no couch lock. It’s also one of my favs because my husband and I smoked it on our wedding night and who doesn’t love a little romance with their cannabis?!
L........8
August 9, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I haven’t smoked in years. I’m a disabled veteran and have chronic leg pains and this strain is perfect for night time relaxation. I felt uplifted and legs were were nice. A friend let me try Wedding Cake and although it did wonders for my pain, it also made me feel anxious and a little paranoid. This is great for winding down and amplifies sex to the third power!
j........e
May 25, 2021
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Amazing strain! Made me feel relaxed, happy, & anxiety free. Made me want to clean a whole lot!! Gives a ton of energy. One of my new favorite strains for sure!:)
D........a
October 21, 2021
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
I’m a ptsd patient and mostly I stick to a small handful of indica because I find myself having a lot of anxiety w hybrids and a lot of sativa This strain works wonders on relieving my anxiety and still allows me to be productive and get what I need to get done like household chores