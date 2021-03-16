The dispensary website described it as: A lightly calming physical high accompanies this cerebral state, easing away physical pains without causing any sort of sedation. In combination with its super high 22-23% average THC level, these effects make LA Wedding Pop perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, ADD or ADHD, chronic stress or anxiety and chronic fatigue. I ended up pretty relaxed and focused. I'd have to agree with the description of being good for anxiety. I smoked at the end of the night and ended up sleeping very well.