ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lake of Fire
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Lake of Fire

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.5 51 reviews

Lake of Fire

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 51 reviews

Lake of Fire

Lake of Fire is a hybrid of Gorilla Glue #4 and Kobain Kush bred by Red Eyed Genetics. The result is a heavily frosted, chocolate, and pine flavored mixture of diesel fumes that produce balanced effects that stimulate the mind while relaxing the body. The influence of Kobain Kush genetics adds vigor and minimizes difficulty in cultivating a spinoff of the award-winning Gorilla Glue #4. 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

30 people reported 338 effects
Relaxed 83%
Happy 66%
Euphoric 63%
Uplifted 53%
Creative 36%
Pain 63%
Stress 56%
Anxiety 50%
PTSD 36%
Depression 33%
Dry mouth 43%
Dry eyes 16%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 6%

Reviews

51

more reviews
write a review

Find Lake of Fire nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lake of Fire nearby.

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Kobain Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Lake of Fire

Products with Lake of Fire

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Lake of Fire nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Lodi Dodi, Black Bubba, Loud Scout, ChemWreck, and More
New Strains Alert: Lodi Dodi, Black Bubba, Loud Scout, ChemWreck, and More