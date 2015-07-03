We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Not quite sure if this is the same strain in the Description but I bought Lake Of Fire at my local Curaleaf and it was packaged as a Sativa @17% thc in pre rolls.
Taste really like yet full of natural woodsy flavors. Very subtle high giving a light boost to productivity yet I could still chill if I...
Got some low end, ounce of shake off this, for $36. This sugar leaf looks like someone dumped kief in the bag and is a freaking steal. Very strong medication. And for mine being shake, POWERFUL! Gonna have to pick it up in bud or concentrate to try I think.
This is definitely an indica dominant strain - fantastic for pain! Great flavor, hits fast and hard. Instant mood improvement and I could feel it start working from my neck down (much like a pain pill) relieving my tension headache, back pain and sciatica. Perfect strain, exactly what you want to fe...
Beautiful flower, very leafy nugs with a hint of purple throughout. Very relaxing, one of my new favorite hybrids. Rolled it into a backwood and smoked it during the day, was relaxed and able to finish chores around the house with reduced back pain and felt very creative, inspired me to paint. Highl...
Definitely my favorite daytime strain for stress/anxiety and minor pains. I usually feel a little foggy for the first 30 minutes, but after that I am calm, clear headed, pain free, and ready to tackle the rest of my day.