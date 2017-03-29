ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sharksbreath is another strain with a funny name that can provide some serious relief. This indica-dominant hybrid comes from DNA Genetics and is a cross of Great White Shark and Lamb’s Bread. Its subtle aroma doesn’t smell of the ocean, but more like sweet and sour candy. Though it leans more indica, this flower tends to leave consumers feeling alert and ready to tackle the rest of their day without any hints of depression or anxiety. Sharksbreath plants flower by 9 weeks and will stay short. Its heavy colas make this strain a great choice for Sea of Green-style growing, where it produces very high yields.

Effects

370 reported effects from 57 people
Happy 57%
Uplifted 54%
Euphoric 49%
Focused 43%
Relaxed 38%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 12%
Headache 10%
Paranoid 7%

Reviews

87

Avatar for smokey101
Member since 2013
I really liked this stuff i have depression and anxiety and this stuff helped me alot!!
GigglyHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for CrossM
Member since 2014
First strain in over 3 years to actually work its magic on my particular symptoms. Alert, energetic, uplifted, and "ready to tackle the day" never described something so perfectly as this strain's affects. Highly recommended to combat veterans and others with PTSD. I feel happy for the first time ...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for hoobear
Member since 2014
This strain shows the clear influence of its very opposite parents. There is a very nice relaxing body to this buzz but there's an even greater floaty and happy head high. I find it quite easy to be socially engaged and I'm also quite clear headed. I very much recommend Sharksbreath for almost any a...
CreativeHappyTalkative
Avatar for reefcheif94
Member since 2012
honestly its my favorite strain had a migrain for the first time in months couple hits of sharks brearth gone i felt grate and was able to fall asleep. woke up feeling grate (couple more hits) feelin even grater!
CreativeHappyUplifted
Avatar for Rabbithole
Member since 2011
Very mellow, calm, laid back, great for watching a movie or tv. listening to music. I took it for sleep and it helped with sleep quite a bit. I would save this for evening. Also good for getting that "loving feeling". This strain has very little smell and the smoke is pretty mild in flavor and sm...
ArousedHappyHungrySleepy
Lineage

Strain
Sharksbreath
First strain child
Martian Mean Green
child
Second strain child
Tachllta Till
child

Photos

