Landslide reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Landslide.
Landslide strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Landslide strain flavors
Landslide strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
l........4
December 26, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Wow. Landslide has to be my favorite strain at the moment. The smell and taste are quite lemony, earthy, and floral. I still feel like I smell some sort of funk in there though, as I feel it stands out amongst other strains that smell similar. The “landslide” begins at the top of your head and slowly melts its way down to your toes. I’ve been turning to this for my depression and anxiety especially, or as a reward after an especially stressful day. I also recommend smoking this while listening to Landslide by Fleetwood Mac… it’s a safe space strain in that if you cry, it’s just going to be cathartic and full of release instead of a sad, sorry for yourself cry. I just cannot get enough of this strain. Rarely will I buy the same strain twice in a row, but this definitely did it for me.
e........b
July 5, 2022
I throughly enjoyed this strain, it was a really happy energetic high for Indica turning into a mellow relaxing high.
p........s
September 7, 2023
Anxious
Dizzy
Headache
I hated this strain, sorry I bought it. ( It was a good price,) The taste was off-putting. The immediate effect was like a vise on my head. I dumped the bowl after one hit.
j........c
June 28, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Instant high like really WOWS you!
n........x
November 10, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Phenomenal strain, potency. Very gorgeous bud with great crystals. Extremely flavorful.
e........8
October 9, 2022
Relaxed af happy zoned out munchies