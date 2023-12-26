Wow. Landslide has to be my favorite strain at the moment. The smell and taste are quite lemony, earthy, and floral. I still feel like I smell some sort of funk in there though, as I feel it stands out amongst other strains that smell similar. The “landslide” begins at the top of your head and slowly melts its way down to your toes. I’ve been turning to this for my depression and anxiety especially, or as a reward after an especially stressful day. I also recommend smoking this while listening to Landslide by Fleetwood Mac… it’s a safe space strain in that if you cry, it’s just going to be cathartic and full of release instead of a sad, sorry for yourself cry. I just cannot get enough of this strain. Rarely will I buy the same strain twice in a row, but this definitely did it for me.