Landslide
Landslide
Lan
Indica
Uplifted
Happy
Euphoric
Blue Cheese
Cheese
Lemon
Landslide effects are mostly calming.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to LandslideOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Landslide strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Landslide strain flavors
Landslide strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Landslide products near you
Similar to Landslide near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Landslide strain reviews(6)
Read all reviews
l........4
December 26, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
e........b
July 5, 2022
p........s
September 7, 2023
Anxious
Dizzy
Headache