I usually don't get too high. Being a veteran high tolerance smoker. Started at 15 for self medicating purposes and since I was 19 I stopped getting high and just get buzzed. I smoke all day every day. Though only strains that do it for me are good ole Wedding Cake, Purple Punch and now Larry Bird which is Gelato if you didnt know. Just with a more energetic boost but exact same strains even Gelato was called AKA Larry Bird search it up. Anywho if you're not a high tolerance highly experienced smoker. DONT SMOKE THIS STRAIN. Straight up feels like doing Ecstacy. For those who know what I mean. Your body feels energetic. Heavy. Euphoric as hell and your mind feels mushy and good relaxed but super happy that you could even dance or work out. Super energetic. It felt like the first time getting high. You know when you're mind is blown and you're gone into outer space kind of first time high. It felt like my first time all over again. Now if you're a little psycho starting out and wanna get shit faced like you're partying hardcore at a festival. Do smoke it. And for those who can barely feel highs anymore. SMOKE IT CHOKE IT TOKE IT. YOULL LOVE IT. Its like losing your weed virginity all over again.