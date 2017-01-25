Larry Bird reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Larry Bird.
Larry Bird strain effects
Larry Bird strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
O........E
January 25, 2017
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Before I try and get to the specifics on a high-level - It's kind of like every God of every religion smiled at you at the exact same moment.... The effects are wonderfully powerful yet subtle as they come on. No traces of lethargy involved I'm happy to say. While very clearheaded and aware in a pleasant sense - there is a nice persistent feeling of well-being throughout. Medicate in part to treat severe GI issues - excellent in terms of symptom relief for those sort of issues.
a........5
July 1, 2018
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Probably one of the BEST hybrids in circulation rn. The smell alone blows my mind, Strong Earthy pungency followed by mellow undertones of citrus and cat piss. The effects to say the least are included: Hella intense cerebral high and well as an extra cushioned body high. Definitely recommend for those who have built up a bit of a tolerance. It won’t knock you down but it’s almost like your first time medicating..Not recommend for people that have no control when they get the munchies. God help you...
C........0
March 15, 2018
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Smoooth drags... Hits head immediately and then slowly but strongly hit the body. Good balanced high. Not too munchy and INSANELY relaxed. Kept a pretty clear mind and as the high progressed I became more and more couch locked. Good chill strain.
b........a
January 15, 2017
I have a terrible time sleeping Bc the headaches I have r so intense., makes it hard for me to keep up with my hose.. keep up with anything. I'm forever co planning of pain. My husks did always like"ur not complaining again.. r u??!! ".. omg. socialize., what is that?? Seems we live in our own little bubble.. don't even know how to socialize the anxiety it so intense. I smoked only 2 tokes off a nice clean new pipe.. within a half hour of talking, I began to realize my pain in my hands was gone.. my neck.. my head felt great.. I was talking more then I ever have in years... blah, blah.. blah.. Best part is, I slept 7hrs, both times I smoked Lbd., I give it Larry bird kush⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️5 stars.. if I could give it 6 stars, I would.. u must try it!! I feel great all round. Excellent bud!!
s........m
February 1, 2019
Awesome for pain! Your whole body gets numbs.. not to mention, the high is very intense 👍👍
H........t
October 20, 2016
Go.Get.This.Strain.Now!!!!
T........2
August 17, 2019
Uplifted
The purest shooter of all time. Bill Murray in Space Jam described Larry Bird as not “white” but “clear.” The same rings true for this clear headed dank dunk. This strain will make you giggle like Larry himself is tickling your brain with his golden moustache.
Y........6
December 21, 2020
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I usually don't get too high. Being a veteran high tolerance smoker. Started at 15 for self medicating purposes and since I was 19 I stopped getting high and just get buzzed. I smoke all day every day. Though only strains that do it for me are good ole Wedding Cake, Purple Punch and now Larry Bird which is Gelato if you didnt know. Just with a more energetic boost but exact same strains even Gelato was called AKA Larry Bird search it up. Anywho if you're not a high tolerance highly experienced smoker. DONT SMOKE THIS STRAIN. Straight up feels like doing Ecstacy. For those who know what I mean. Your body feels energetic. Heavy. Euphoric as hell and your mind feels mushy and good relaxed but super happy that you could even dance or work out. Super energetic. It felt like the first time getting high. You know when you're mind is blown and you're gone into outer space kind of first time high. It felt like my first time all over again. Now if you're a little psycho starting out and wanna get shit faced like you're partying hardcore at a festival. Do smoke it. And for those who can barely feel highs anymore. SMOKE IT CHOKE IT TOKE IT. YOULL LOVE IT. Its like losing your weed virginity all over again.