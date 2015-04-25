ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for FatOldSun
Member since 2019
this is definitely one of my favorite strains. it's a heavy high... but if you look close enough, you can see your floaters...enjoy my friend...
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Denali59
Member since 2018
This is not remotely close to being a high THC strain at about 19%, however, this strain packs a wallop. This strain promotes sleep and destroys pain. There is something very special about landrace strains, almost magical. This is my favorite Indica. This will be my go to night time strain. Str...
Avatar for hinkgods
Member since 2018
omg the best indica I evr smoked.. easy smooth hits I took with in mins I felt my head buzz body go numb completely relaxed.. im a very high strung person and always worry about bad side effects such as anxiety not at all with this strain.. the best for stress!!!
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for The@Zman
Member since 2018
Best Indica Strain I have tried so far. Very relaxing. Great for reducing anxiety. Produces a very smooth vapor. Good for people who have a hard time falling asleep. Usually within an hour of vaping it makes me sleepy. If I use in the middle of the day which I do often it makes me take a nap. Which ...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for niknaxxx
Member since 2016
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for squirrels
Member since 2015
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy