This is not remotely close to being a high THC strain at about 19%, however, this strain packs a wallop. This strain promotes sleep and destroys pain. There is something very special about landrace strains, almost magical. This is my favorite Indica. This will be my go to night time strain.
omg the best indica I evr smoked.. easy smooth hits I took with in mins I felt my head buzz body go numb completely relaxed.. im a very high strung person and always worry about bad side effects such as anxiety not at all with this strain.. the best for stress!!!
Best Indica Strain I have tried so far. Very relaxing. Great for reducing anxiety. Produces a very smooth vapor. Good for people who have a hard time falling asleep. Usually within an hour of vaping it makes me sleepy. If I use in the middle of the day which I do often it makes me take a nap. Which ...