I was expecting more euphoria and giggles. It slowed me down like my usual indica dominant strain but also made me nauseous. After about 30-45 minutes I felt very jittery and had a pretty good headache.
Magic. Everything that Barney's Farms delivers is top notch. Great Bud structure, great taste t you like the peppery, citrus, thick smoke. Landrace vibe for a Sativa Dominant.. 😕what's the indica in the mix? NL? Or how should I say? Gotta research SeedFinder and get back. Really treats your process...
Great strain when you wanna laugh but still be productive! where I purchased it first time was amazing, second place little dry, but when it actually is LGB then your in for a cheap tasty treat for sure !