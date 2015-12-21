ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Laughing Buddha reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Laughing Buddha.

Effects

157 people reported 1052 effects
Happy 66%
Uplifted 58%
Euphoric 50%
Energetic 49%
Giggly 49%
Depression 33%
Stress 33%
Anxiety 26%
Fatigue 14%
Pain 12%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

205

Avatar for Halo-Nips
Member since 2020
This strain kept me up till 3am, great strain for all the sativa lovers out there. Quite strong head high, but still functional All in all one of the best sativas I've had!!! :)
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Halo-Rips
Member since 2020
Mid way through a joint reviewing this. So far so good! Effects are immediate and increasing; calm, talkative and outstandingly uplifted!
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for DabbinMama
Member since 2018
Laughing my ass of. Not much in the way of pain control. But I am happy girl with lots of energy and very motivated.
EnergeticGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Wildflowers07
Member since 2019
I was expecting more euphoria and giggles. It slowed me down like my usual indica dominant strain but also made me nauseous. After about 30-45 minutes I felt very jittery and had a pretty good headache.
Hungry
Photos

User uploaded image of Laughing Buddha
User uploaded image of Laughing Buddha
User uploaded image of Laughing Buddha
User uploaded image of Laughing Buddha
User uploaded image of Laughing Buddha
User uploaded image of Laughing Buddha
User uploaded image of Laughing Buddha
Avatar for LaughingDaBudha
Member since 2020
Tasted on a volcano in barney's. Upbeat is an understatment, more like euphoric. haven't laughed like this in a while.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Dosia5
Member since 2020
Magic. Everything that Barney's Farms delivers is top notch. Great Bud structure, great taste t you like the peppery, citrus, thick smoke. Landrace vibe for a Sativa Dominant.. 😕what's the indica in the mix? NL? Or how should I say? Gotta research SeedFinder and get back. Really treats your process...
CreativeEnergeticHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ThatLocalStonerDude
Member since 2019
Great strain when you wanna laugh but still be productive! where I purchased it first time was amazing, second place little dry, but when it actually is LGB then your in for a cheap tasty treat for sure !
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for dabganja503
Member since 2018
By far my FAVORITE Sativa! As the name suggest, It really does make me giggle, lol. Great for an awesome Fatigue Fighter (for Pain Patients) and helps with pain. Absolute Anxiety Killer too!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly