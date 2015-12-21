ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Laughing Buddha
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Laughing Buddha

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.5 224 reviews

Laughing Buddha

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 224 reviews

Laughing Buddha

Laughing Buddha is an award-winning sativa (2003 High Times Cannabis Cup) from Barney's Farm that grows fast and tall. An earthy cross between Thai and Jamaican strains with a sweet, fruity smell that is broken up by hints of spice and provides a rich pungent smoke that will leave consumers feeling happy, upbeat, and will leave them giggling even when battling depressionThe oversized colas often need pruning and extra support, but the added work pays off come harvest time when full, frosty buds cover almost the entire plant.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

157 people reported 1052 effects
Happy 66%
Uplifted 58%
Euphoric 50%
Energetic 49%
Giggly 49%
Depression 33%
Stress 33%
Anxiety 26%
Fatigue 14%
Pain 12%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

224

Show all

Avatar for chrononaut
Member since 2016
Good middle of road Sativa. As the name hints (your mood will improve)! This strain is a laugh inducing machine compared to most..well maybe it helps that I had Rick and Morty on. If you smoke mainly Indica this Sativa will give you an adventure time urge. Even if that's just to the backyard or por...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for CapnMaryJanewayOfTheUSSVapor
Member since 2015
This stuff is wonderful. It is my favorite so far. Depression, stress, anxiety... Buh bye! Very high CBD for such a strong sativa. Taste: I don't remember what it tasted like but I remember liking the flavor. Perfect for doing yoga, or going on an adventure!! (As long as someone else is driving...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ianguedes
Member since 2013
This is one of the best strains I ever smoked. Earthy and nutty taste with a flowery aftertaste. It has dense buds with rose like flowers. Sticky with crystals and amazing aroma, when you grind it! Extremely social, gets you excited and talkative. Gives a really nice head high and makes you...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyTalkative
Avatar for duckwheelz
Member since 2014
I was pleasantly surprised at the efficacy of this strain for neuralgia. Pain reduced from intense zaps to light tingles immediately. I was still very focused and able to function well all day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for MegP27
Member since 2012
(Not for beginners) This bud gives me a nice uplifted euphoric high. It makes me a bit talkative but also more confident in my abilities to get things done. I have Fibromyalgia with Chronic Fatigue and Spinal Stenosis. My L4-S1 are also bulged discs'. I would refer and use this bud again. Overall gr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
more reviews
write a review

Find Laughing Buddha nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Laughing Buddha nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Jamaican
parent
Second strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Laughing Buddha

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Laughing Buddha

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Laughing Buddha nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Bud &amp; Bubbly: Pairing Your New Year’s Champagne With Cannabis
Bud &amp; Bubbly: Pairing Your New Year’s Champagne With Cannabis
The 7 best strains for high movie watching
The 7 best strains for high movie watching
7 giggly cannabis strains for inducing laughing fits
7 giggly cannabis strains for inducing laughing fits